Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County

Sunday marked 64 years since the tragedy that killed 12 people.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever.

“The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines, and it basically ended deep mining in this area,” John Baloga, Baloga Funeral Home co-owner.

The Knox Mine disaster took the life of John Baloga's grandfather, someone he never got the chance to meet.

“He was a coal miner, he was one of the 12 men who never got out of the Knox Mine, and that's a great tragedy,” he added.

Motivating Baloga's family to host a memorial service every year for the 12 mineworkers who never made it home.

“A loved one in the Knox Mine disaster, they don't have a grave site. So the breakthrough site, which is the stone display from here, that is their grave marker,” Beluga explained.

Following the service, a guided tour took place along the river near the old coal mine site discussing how 33 other coal miners escaped.

“And you go along the route that the rescue people went and the family members who lost. It's more of a personal experience at that point,” said Bill Best, Knox Mine Historian.

Bill Best from West Pittston encourages his neighbors to look into the area's coal mining history during the other 364 days of the year as well, not just on this solemn anniversary.

“I challenge them to take their phones out and research this, but then put their phones away and go for a walk in the woods, in the wonderful northeastern Pennsylvania, to search living history out,” he said.