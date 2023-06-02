Kingston native wins Grammy Award

Wyoming Valley West graduate Matt Rogers co-wrote Cody Johnson's song ''Til You Can't" which won 'Country Song of the Year' at the ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Sunday night at the 65th Grammy Awards, country music artist Cody Johnson's song "'Til You Can't" won 'Country Song of the Year.' Co-writer of the song, Ben Stennis, accepted the award in Los Angeles.

Co-writer Matt Rogers is from Kingston, Pennsylvania.

"I'm born and raised on Price Street, Kingston. Went to Schuyler Elementary. I went to Wyoming Valley West High School and middle school," said Matt Rogers, who now lives outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

"Yeah, I'm a staff songwriter for Sony. So in Nashville, that is a job. I mean, I know it's weird for people. I think sometimes people outside of Nashville don't understand that it actually is, it's a job. I mean, I write songs Monday through Friday, sometimes on the weekends," explained Rogers, who co-wrote the song 'Til You Can't' with Ben Stennis.

"That song was pitched to Cody. He liked it enough to record it himself. So that's kind of how Nashville works. It's, it's a musical sales job. Basically, you're just selling people a product and hoping they bite," added Rogers.

Rogers calls it the sale of the year.

"So it was up against Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Marren Morris. So yeah, Luke Combs was in that category, too, so yeah, it was for 'Country Song of the Year'," he added.

Rogers says he was surrounded by friends and family for the big win at his home in Tennessee.