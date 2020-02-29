KINGSTON, Pa. — A small dog was found left outside in the cold in Luzerne County.
The Jack Russel named Micky was visibly shaking from the cold in the front yard of his home along Floralon Drive in Kingston Friday morning.
The dog's owner, Jonathan Buselli was found intoxicated inside the home.
He has been cited for animal neglect.
Kingston man cited for animal neglect
A dog was found visibly shaking outside in the cold.
KINGSTON, Pa. — A small dog was found left outside in the cold in Luzerne County.