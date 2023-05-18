Kingston homicide suspect charged, believed he was 'possessed'

Walter Zolner is accused in the death of his neighbor, Ryan Padovani, 22, in his home in Kingston earlier this month.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police charged a man Thursday afternoon for the murder of his next-door neighbor in Kingston earlier this month.

Walter Zolner, 33, was arrested last Friday on minor drug charges, but police say they found other evidence after serving a search warrant where he admitted to killing his neighbor Ryan Padovani, 22, on Bennett Street in Kingston on May 5.

Zolner was arrested Friday, May 12, at the Osterhout Library. He had a journal in which he admitted to being the person responsible for the death of Padovani. The journal also contained entries about going on a rampage and feeling like he (Zolner) was possessed by demons.

Police found an AR-15-style rifle, several guns and ammunition, survival gear, tactical vests, and other items in Zolner's vehicle, parked near the library.

Kingston police say they found the journal when Zolner was taken into custody.

There were entries in the journal that talked about "demonic possessions" and "going on a rampage."

Police say Zolner posted a video to a social media site on May 4 where he claims to be possessed by an ancient god, says he is in a lot of trouble, and asks for help finding someone to perform an exorcism.

