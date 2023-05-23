Kingston family driven out by fire

The fire started around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the home on East Union Street.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A fire forced a family from their home in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the home on East Union Street in Kingston just after 8 a.m. for a reported basement fire.

Video sent to Newswatch 16 shows smoke coming from the upper-story windows.

Smoke alarms alerted the two adults and two children who were home at the time. They all got out safely.

The Red Cross is helping the family

A fire marshal is looking into what may have started the fire.