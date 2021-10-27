x
Luzerne County

King's College celebrates 75 years

The school's president, along with members of the King's alumni community, spoke at the celebration.
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a big day at King's College in Wilkes-Barre as the school celebrated its 75th anniversary. 

Priests and brothers from the congregation of Holy Cross opened the college in 1946.

"Get outside on a relatively crisp fall afternoon, enjoy one another's company, play some games, enjoy each other's presence.  What a great opportunity for all of us to be together," said Father Thomas Looney, King's College President.

Father Looney, along with members of the King's alumni community, spoke at the celebration.

