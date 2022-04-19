King's College announces first doctoral program

The college in Luzerne County is launching a program in occupational therapy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — King's College announced plans for its first doctoral program in the school's 75-year history.

The college is launching its first doctoral program in occupational therapy.

The program will be housed in the former times leader building in downtown Wilkes-Barre, which will feature lab spaces for a variety of specialties.

"A pediatric clinic, acute based care clinic, we will have in-patient rehab clinics, fine motor clinics, so things where we can train our students to be able to be generalized practitioners so they can learn to be more specialized practitioners in the future," said Dr. Jennifer Dessoye, Chair of Department of Occupational Therapy

The program at King's College will officially launch in 2024.