Wanted: Your artwork for digital mural

The Street Art Society of NEPA has an idea that might involve the art you may have been working on the last few weeks at home.

Across the Wyoming Valley, street art can be seen livening up streets and businesses.

These were put up in part thanks to Street Art Society of NEPA.

In the world of social distancing, they've invited everyone to be a part of a mural, virtually, through the Social Kinetic Mural Project.

"What that is is all of the artists that are stuck at home during social distancing who are hopefully making art, it's an opportunity to submit artwork to our website and we are piecing these artworks together to create a digital mural," said Street Art Society of NEPA's Lisa Murphy.

Street Art's president, Jenna Casaldi said, "I think this digital mural is kind of a reflection of what's happening in our culture right now with that sort of thing. And it's a way of bringing everyone together while keeping a safe physical distance."

This is an example of a kinetic, or moving, mural the Street Art Society has in mind only with artwork *You* submit to it on its website.

It hopes to not only share it online but also project it onto a building as an art installation.

"It's a time to make sure that people who are spending time at home are putting this to good use and it's also a way to keep people connected," said Murphy.

"We all have a chance to contribute and be a part of this mural just to show that we're all unified in this experience," said Casaldi.

"In my opinion, it doesn't matter what your background is, what your culture is, where come from every single human loves art and it just connects us," said the Street Art Society of NEPA's Vice President, Amy Bezek.

If you would like to connect with other artists and submit your work you can follow the link below: