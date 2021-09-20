Kindness rocks at Hazleton Library

One Library in Luzerne County is hoping to spread a little kindness in its community.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Folks with the Hazleton Area Public Library say it's time to start programming efforts again to get readers through the doors on North Church Street.

"We're always looking at ways to engage with our patrons and to offer new experiences. It's just starting to get back into programming because we've kind of had to cut back a little bit with everything."

Library clerk Sam Palermo says one way she's looking to do this is through a national campaign called 'Kindness Rocks'

Inside the library, you can stop behind the check-out desk and either write a special message on a rock here with paint pens, or take a rock that speaks to you, and leave it somewhere else.

"It's just a program where you can spread kindness. You can even leave it for somebody to find somebody that you don't know or if there's somebody that maybe needs to cheer up in their day you can give it to them with a kind message, and some support," said Palermo.

Even though the kindness rock project has good intentions and is about spreading positivity folks with the library tell Newswatch 16 You should always get permission before placing your rock somewhere to be found.

"So you just want to leave it where you have permission to you don't want to end up like vandalizing it with kindness, like it's can end up being put in places maybe where it's not welcome so you don't want to do it like at a business without permission or leave it like in a park."

Palermo says the rocks might not look like much, but they can really do a lot for someone who is having a hard time.

"Yeah, definitely. And what I like about it too is like, sometimes, like going through your day. You don't really hear like the most positive things but I found some of these rocks before and then like absolutely brightens your day just to find the message and to think that like somebody out there wants you to feel good."