Kielbasa Festival raises money for community in Luzerne County

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Day two of the 17th Annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival is in the books.
Dozens of vendors lined Main Street in the borough, all to give folks a taste of a Pennsylvania favorite.
There's a packed schedule with live music, food competitions, and activities for children.
Organizers say after a year off because of the pandemic. They say it's wonderful to see Plymouth transform for the weekend once again.
"It's roots. My grandmother grew up here. My mom grew up on the other side of the bridge. I grew up in this area. It's a good time. It's nice to get out and enjoy the people around here./ I've seen so many friends that I haven't seen like 2 years, not a year, 2 years, you know, but it's coming around. People are happy," said James Loughney of Luzerne.
Money raised from the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival benefits the local community, including funding educational programs at the Plymouth Public Library.