Kielbasa Festival raises money for community in Luzerne County

Organizers say after a year off because of the pandemic. They say it's wonderful to see Plymouth transform for the weekend once again.

"It's roots. My grandmother grew up here. My mom grew up on the other side of the bridge. I grew up in this area. It's a good time. It's nice to get out and enjoy the people around here./ I've seen so many friends that I haven't seen like 2 years, not a year, 2 years, you know, but it's coming around. People are happy," said James Loughney of Luzerne.