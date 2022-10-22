Kids get 'wheel life experiences' in Luzerne County

Children were able to go inside some of the vehicles and learn all about them, as well as see and talk to the men and women who work with them.

"Children are the future, and let the children see it. They're in the back of mom and dad's cars or maybe their grandparents, and they're seeing all these different types of equipment out there while they're looking out the window of their vehicles. Now they can come up, and they can be up close and personal with them," said Eric Mckitish, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.