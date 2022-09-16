Kicking off Toys for Tots campaign

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's almost the most wonderful time of the year.
The Hanover Township Lions Club shows us it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays.
The Lions partnered with the US Marine Corps reserve to kick off the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign.
Staff Sergeant Salvatore Dely says, "Our job here, our mission here is to help out the underprivileged children of our communities, all of our communities, and ensuring that they have at least some toy to wake up to when they wake up the morning of Christmas."
