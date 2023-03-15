Kicking for a cause: 15 year old hosting karate fundraiser for heart disease

"Kicking heart disease out the door" is the goal behind a Bradford County teenager's fundraiser this weekend. He was born with a heart condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS, Pa. — There's a lot of heart behind his kicks — 15-year-old Kelton Raymond is practicing his karate moves for a good cause.

"In honor of the AHA — the American Heart Association — to raise as much money and awareness for kids and adults like myself."

The high school freshman was born with a heart condition called supraventricular tachycardia — his heart sometimes beats faster than it should.

It's fairly common but difficult to diagnose. Kelton didn't have a name for what was wrong with his heart until he was 8 years old.

"It was terrifying because I always thought that was my normal, and I learned that it wasn't. So, it freaked me out. I was terrified," he recalled.

That's why he's hosting a fundraiser for the organization that helped him through a scary time.

"Heart disease is a massive thing that many think only happens in older people. But it really happens in everybody, including young kids like myself."

The event will be a "kick-a-thon" held at two places where Kelton practices karate — High Energy Karate in Dallas Township and The Edge Martial Arts in Towanda. Students will perform as many kicks as possible in a set time span and collect pledges for each kick.

Kelton's instructors are impressed.

"It's incredible to see how far he's come and to see him doing this basically by himself," said Steve Terascavage, sensei from The Edge Martial Arts.

"With that attitude, that's the attitude that's going to push him to do well in life," said John Filer, sensei from High Energy Karate.

Kelton already knows what he wants to do for his career.

"I am going to be a cardiologist for Sayre-Guthrie, working with all the doctors that helped me do what I do."

"He's dedicated. If he wants it, he'll do it," said Terascavage.

Anyone is welcome to come to support the two fundraisers, or you can donate online here.

The first is Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at High Energy Karate in Dallas Township.

The next is Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m. at The Edge Martial Arts in Towanda.