Keystone Mission feeds hundreds every week

This crisis has forced many people to be laid off, leaving families wondering how they will put food on the table.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — For four weeks, Keystone Mission in Wilkes-Barre has been helping families in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties and this week nothing has changed.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., amid the pandemic, Keystone Mission holds a food distribution. Boxes and bags of canned food, meat, and produce from the Weinberg Food Bank are handed out by the dozens, to those in need.

Executive director and CEO Justin Behrens says serving everyone hasn't been easy.

"It's tough," Behrens said. "I have a great staff that works here. With God and everything else on us and helping us out, were getting things done here."

In the past month, Keystone's food distribution has feed over 12,000 individuals, which is roughly between 4,000 and 5,000 families.

People receiving the service say it's heartwarming knowing some people are here to help them.

"Knowing that there are people to help us and help each other really, in such a horrible time for the whole world, just restores my hope in humanity because of this world like it's so easy to get caught up in the negativity," Lana Reckeweg said.

During times like these, groups are getting creative with how they handle safety guidelines put in place because of the coronavirus.

Organizers say starting next week, a new program will be rolling out, which involves an ID card to speed up the process and to limit the amount of human interaction.

"We would just say scan it and then we would give them their food and they're on their way. That prevents lines, that prevents people congregating in areas, it keeps everything flowing. Keystone Missions realizes the issue and recognize it's there. We're working everything possible to make this happen, to make it smooth, safe, and get out there to help the public and help the community," said Behrens.

When all is said and done, coordinators say there's no difference between Keystone and other food pantries out there.

"Were not different, we're all doing everything we can to help out this cause. Were just another asset that's out there. I encourage that if anyone in need utilizes all the services that are out there, because this is really like I see all over, neighborhoods helping neighborhoods and that's what this is all about."