Keystone Games kick off in Luzerne County

The competition continues on Sunday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — The 39th Keystone Games are underway.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, hundreds of participants came out to compete in over a dozen events.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Field Hockey Championship at the Wyoming Seminary Campus in Kingston.

The two-day competition will crown a champion Sunday afternoon.

"It's great to be here and see all the smiling faces and everybody enjoying the beautiful day together. Getting actually to be a team again," said Jayme Witkop of Selinsgrove.

"The vibe is to come out and win and play our best. Just have fun. That's mainly the vibe, just have fun and hope for the best," said Kaitlyn Bevans, Coach of NEPA Force Field Hockey Club.