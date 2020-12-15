Keeping yourself and first responders safe during a snowstorm

What you should do to prevent harm to yourself and others on the road when snowfalls.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Northeastern Pennsylvania's Regional EMS Education Coordinator, Robert Carpenter, says there's a lot on his mind when a snowstorm is in the forecast, especially the safety of first responders.

"They're gonna be out there working in the snowstorm. They will take care of patients, go in the crashes," said Carpenter. "If there's fires they're going out to fires, so they have all of the you know the snow to overcome, the other vehicles on the road overcome. And, you know, their safety, of course."

Carpenter hopes people will stay home unless absolutely necessary. He's worried that the storm could lead to crashes and people needing medical attention which he's afraid might cause issues at area hospitals.

"During a snowstorm you typically have, you know, some crashes in the beginning so they're gonna end up at the hospital," explained Carpenter. "And then, you know, people who were out and about -- the falls, the trips. And then, you know, all of that on top of each other and it really creates a mess in the middle of a pandemic."

If you have to be out on roadways and interstates during the snowstorm highway safety officials say it's best to make sure you have items packed with you in case you get stranded.

"You want to make sure that you have enough rest," started Rebecca Rybak with the Northeast Highway Safety Program. "You want to make sure that you have your route planned out, and some things that you want in your car, of course you want you know your gas tank filled and windshield wiper fluid filled, but you want to make sure that you have your cell phone your charger, any medications, water, you also want non perishable food."

"You want to make sure that you do have enough gas you want to start out with a full tank," emphasized Trooper Deanna Piekanski. "That way if you have to turn it off, you know to conserve then you can do that and then turn it back on. Keep the windows open if you are sitting there because you don't want to get fumes up in the car, if you have to, to get out and possibly walk because you're stranded. If you're on the road where guardrails are, go over on the side of the guide rail so you're not in the path of cars that might be skidding off the road or something like that."