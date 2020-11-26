Keeping visitors safe at State Parks

Out-of-state guests who want to use overnight camping facilities at state parks, to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tough new rules at Pennsylvania State Parks, especially if you're from out of state.

The new restrictions are designed to keep Pennsylvanians safe from COVID-19.

Francesca and Giovana Augustine grew up visiting Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township and now it's one of the many state parks in our area where they walk their rescue dog, Harper and plan to do so over the holidays.

"Yeah, we try and get Harper out as much as possible and she's kind of new to figuring out like the park and meeting new people to like bringing her out here like after Thanksgiving dinner and like getting her to run around and play with everyone," said Francesca Augustine.

Last week the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it is requiring out-of-state guests who want to use overnight camping facilities at state parks, to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours or they must prove they have quarantined in the state for 14 days prior to staying at the park.

"This summer months we did see a lot of out of towners here that were on the campsites and driving around. It is social distance, but with just the rise in cases, especially in Luzerne County that's a big concern,' said Giovana Augustine.

This requirement will be in place until January 15. Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to $300.

"I mean, personally, for people that are coming from other states. I feel like it would be good if they had a negative test because you don't know where they've been in their states you don't know how the cases are in the other states and then coming somewhere where you're there every day you're around these people every day. You don't know how that can impact you and impact your family and friends around you," said Francesca Augustine.

Right now camping is not available at all state parks in Pennsylvania, but all state parks do have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

"Almost definitely especially when you come into the park there actually signs posted on the parking signs on the direction signs that advise you if possible to wear a mask. I don't have one on when we're walking but using the restrooms, or if we're on a trail and there's people approaching but I could see in the distance we do put them on," said Giovana.

Visitor Center exhibit halls and interpretive areas will be also closed, and all indoor programs will be canceled until January 15. Restrooms will continue to be available.