Kayaking business booming during pandemic

Outdoor sports are growing in popularity as people try to have fun while social distancing.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was calm on Monday at on the lake at Frances Slocum State Park with most of the kayaks lined up ready for renters, but rental shack manager Jordan Wagner says the weekends are a completely different story

"We come here, and we have a line out the door already before we open up," said Wagner. "People just want to rent, get outside. Many times, we'll sell or rent out all our boats all at once. There's always a big wait at the end and keep on doing that throughout the day."

Wagner says the COVID-19 crisis is bringing more and more people out on the water.

"Last year compared to what people have told me, we're a lot busier because everyone trying to get out because of quarantine and everything like that. We're a lot more busier than last year."

"I love being able to get exercise because I can't go do dance which is my sport of choice, so it's nice to be able to get the exercise, especially outdoors," said Dallas Woodruff of Harding.

Dallas and Morgan are cousins and they came out with their mothers to spend some time together, while still maintaining distance in the fresh air.