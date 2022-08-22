'Karate for a Kause' in Luzerne County

The event helped with medical costs for the family of Robert Wilson who was diagnosed with a neurological disorder in March.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In another part of Luzerne County, the 'Karate for a Kause' tournament was held Sunday to help a back mountain family battling medical issues.

Allyson Moyer, a Lake-Lehman High School student, organized the karate tournament as part of her senior project.

'Karate for a Kause' was open to nearly all ages, with proceeds going to help the family of Robert Wilson with medical costs.

Wilson was diagnosed with a neurological disorder back in March and had been hospitalized since.

"It really makes my heart happy knowing I succeeded very well with everyone who was around to help and also knowing I can help this family," said Allyson Moyer, organizer, Lake-Lehman senior.

There were also basket raffles, concession stands, and t-shirt sales to help raise money for the Wilsons in Luzerne County.