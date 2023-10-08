‘Karate for a Kause’ fundraises for autism awareness

Karate students in Luzerne County are practicing for a special kind of tournament this weekend that's bringing awareness to their neighbors living with autism.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS, Pa. — Jackson is one of the newest students at High Energy Karate in Dallas, and although he is only a white belt, he packs a powerful punch.

Cheering him on from the side, his mom, Lindsay Dragon, says finding a sport that clicks with Jackson has been a challenge.

“Organized sports are not always the answer for kids with autism. It might be very difficult for them to have hand-eye coordination, but also just to find the patience of a group activity,” she said.

Then, Jackson found karate and one of his instructors Erica Moyer.

“When the kids that do have autism come here, and they come to classes and stuff, I feel like I always get paired with them, and I work well with them,” Moyer said.

After being inspired by students like Jackson, Moyer decided to dedicate her senior project to bringing awareness to children living with autism.

“Every kid with autism is different, and you always have to feel out the situation first,” Moyer added.

Calling it Karate for a Kause, she's hosting a karate tournament to raise money for the nonprofit Parenting Autism United.

Dragon started the organization to get families with members living with autism spectrum disorder more involved in community programs throughout Luzerne County.

One of those programs, hosted at High Energy Karate, is called Safety Net. It gives parents and children diagnosed with autism the tools they can use to de-escalate behaviors that may lead to aggression.

“Having the control to understand when you're being aggressive and how you might feel when you hit someone is something we weren't sure if he understood, so coming here, he's able to learn that in a safe way,” Dragon explained.

The program also gives kids like Jackson a place where they belong.

“Autism is very isolating,” said Dragon.

“Everyone needs somewhere to go, even if they do have autism or a disability or whatever. I feel like by having an open place, it makes them more comfortable here," Moyer added.

The Karate for a Kause tournament will be held at Lake Lehman Junior Senior High School on Sunday, with competition beginning at 9 a.m.

Stop in and check out the fun of martial arts and support a great cause. 👊 Posted by High Energy Karate on Thursday, August 3, 2023