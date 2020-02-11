Kamala Harris stumps in Luzerne County

This union local in Luzerne County represents food processing and packinghouse employees. Harris spoke to a group of union members and other invited guests on behalf of Scranton native Joe Biden. He is on the opposite side of the state in the Pittsburgh area.

Pennsylvania could be the deciding state in this election, and the Democratic candidates are covering both sides of the state to rally supporters before Election Day.

"I think you all know why we're here and why we keep coming back is because we care about Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania is going determine the outcome of this election," said Harris with a laugh. "I love seeing our young leaders. We need to do our part, right, because this election, as Joe says, is about a battle for the soul of our nation."