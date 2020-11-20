Jury trials in Luzerne County postponed

The surge in coronavirus cases is forcing big changes with jury trials in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Jury trials in Luzerne County are being postponed at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre from the end of the month until the end of January.

The decision was made over the surging COVID-19 numbers in the county.

The announcement comes a day after Luzerne County Central Court was forced to close because of positive coronavirus cases.