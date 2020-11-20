Jury trials in Luzerne County postponed

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Jury trials in Luzerne County are being postponed at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre from the end of the month until the end of January.
The decision was made over the surging COVID-19 numbers in the county.
The announcement comes a day after Luzerne County Central Court was forced to close because of positive coronavirus cases.
Magisterial district court offices in Luzerne County are closed until November 30, and the Court of Common Pleas will only be open for essential services.