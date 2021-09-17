Jury finds man guilty in Kingston homicide

The case in question is a homicide trial where a woman's body was found beaten to death in Kingston in 2018.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A jury in Luzerne County deliberated for only about half an hour before coming up with a guilty verdict on Friday afternoon.

Dana Ganjeh, 42, has been found guilty of first-degree murder after he was charged with killing his girlfriend, Linda Frick, 56, in 2018.



Frick was found beaten to death and left in a vehicle park on Price Street in Kingston in the summer of 2018.



Court papers say police were called to the home the couple shared for several domestic violence incidents, and Frick had two black eyes when she was found, along with other traumatic injuries.

Ganjeh tried to use a self-defense argument in his favor, but the jury didn't buy it.

"My reaction was, it was a man who was trying to save himself from life in prison. The evidence didn't show that it showed nothing close to that. Again, if you look back at the history between these two, the defendant always abused Linda Frick. There was never abuse the other way. And I think it was just his attempt to try to confuse the issue in this case," said Deputy D.A. of Luzerne County, Thomas Hogans.

This trial started on Monday, closing arguments wrapped up around lunch on Friday, and the jury got the case just after 2:30 p.m. and came back with that verdict around 3:10 p.m.