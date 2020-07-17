Junior Achievement moves summer camps online

Summer camps aimed at teaching students about business and careers goes virtual

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — This photo of students inside a fictional town demonstrates what a Junior Achievement summer camp looked like before the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have two in-person camps where the students get to experience JA biz-town about two different times, they get to create their own business," explained the president of Junior Achievement of NEPA, Ginny Cake. "And really have unique guest speakers come in and chat with them and they have a really great full-day learning experience."

But now that's changed for the organization aimed at giving young people knowledge and skills for economic success.

"Our two camps are now virtual. They are 2 hours a day for 5 days. Highly interactive, highly engaging with have high-quality guest speakers in them and I really feel like our students are going to learn a lot from them," added Cake.

The first camp is aimed at a younger audience with a focus on business planning.

"JA Entrepreneur Camp, and that's really focused for our rising 5th graders, 6th graders, and 7th graders. This is where the students are going to learn how to take an idea and make it into a business," she explained.

Registration for that camp ends today. The next camp is called Career Quest and is aimed at older students who might be thinking about their future.

"If you have students who are looking to hear from a variety of career professionals and maybe learn about their own skill sets and their own desires for their career paths, that is where we're going to talk through those desires and skills," added Cake.

These camps are free and open to students throughout our area.