Joining the fight for a first responder in Luzerne County

A community came together to make sure a man wasn't fighting alone.

When a man from Luzerne County who has spent the past 40 years fighting fires found himself in need, the community stepped up to repay the favor.

This is how they're repaying Mitch.

People in Pittston Township say all this is the least they could do for someone who has given them so much.

"He's a great member to the fire department, a great asset to Pittston Township, and a great friend," said Chief Allan Capozucca with the Pittston Township Fire Department.

The benefit at Queen of the Apostles Parish Hall in Avoca was for Richard "Mitch" Prebish, who was diagnosed with esophageal cancer earlier this year.

Mitch has served as a firefighter in Pittston Township for more than 40 years, and he's put in decades of work with the Pittston Area School District.

All of the lives he's touched wanted to make sure Mitch knew he isn't fighting alone.

"When we found out he came down with this cancer, we said we would do anything to help him fight it, beat it, and win it," said Capozucca.

"It's so heartwarming. It means so much to us to see all the support. You know, it really goes with the whole thing of, 'no one fights alone.' It's showing that they're here to support him to help him keep going and keep the fight alive," said Gracelynn Williamson, Mitch's niece.

Organizers sold pasta dinners and raffled off lots of baskets. All the money raised will help pay Mitch's medical bills.

"You know, between monetary donations, words of wisdom and prayers, or basket donations, anything that they've done, it is so greatly appreciated," said Williamson.

"It's unbelievable, the love that's in this room, I never expected or would have dreamed of," said Prebish.

Mitch goes for surgery in a few days. He says the money will go a long way, but the support is priceless.