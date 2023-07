Police say it was raining at the time, but they're not sure if that's what caused the crash.

HARDING, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a jogger is dead after getting hit by a car.

It happened on Monday morning along Route 92 in Harding.

Edward Bernard was killed.

Police say it was raining at the time, but they're not sure if that's what caused the crash.

No word yet on if any charges will be filed.