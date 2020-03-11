Biden returns to Scranton for Election Day visit

The Democratic candidate landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport before 9 a.m. to get out the vote on Election Day.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is back in our area to encourage voters on Election Day.

His plane touched down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Biden, a Scranton native, arrived at the Carpenters Local 445 union hall on Pear Street in Scranton to get out the vote on Election Day.

Biden was joined by U.S. Senator Bob Casey, also a Scranton native.

He will travel to Philadelphia later in the day.