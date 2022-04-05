Job fair in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Potential employees checked out more than 60 businesses looking to hire at the Live Career Expo at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.
Jobs in the sales, marketing, finance, HR, and banking fields were all up for grabs.
"Fortunately, our job, we were never slowed down because of the pandemic. But now I'm seeing that there's a less lot workforce out there for people. Now everyone's getting back into the work field. We the businesses are booming again. So they need the workers," said Mike Mully, Franchelli Enterprises Inc.
To sweeten the pot, some lucky attendees even won some free Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and RailRiders tickets.
