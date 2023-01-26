Jimmy's Quick Lunch earns recognition from state officials, customers

Jimmy's Quick lunch has been serving up hot dogs and other good eats in a unique way for more than 85 years.

HAZLETON, Pa. — With a little bit of mustard, chili, and some onions, Jimmy's Quick Lunch in Hazelton has been keeping customers full for more than 85 years.

"It saves us time and cooking, and it's even good, price-wise also, and then I don't have a clean-up, so it works for me," said Donna Baran, Hazleton.

State Senator Dave Argall and State Representative Dane Watrowill recognized the hot dog joint's longtime service to the second-largest city in Luzerne County.

"There are few things that stay the same. I feel like the locals still support a small business to survive for 85 years," said Christopher Brugger, Hazleton.

"I had to change the grill top in 2004. It made it from 1926, so if that grill top makes it 78 years, I'll be pretty happy," added owner Jim Grohol.

Grohol remembers working at his family's business when he was just four years old, saying the keys to his business being a success are keeping prices low and serving everyone who walks through the door.

"We keep our prices down. We work on volume. My grandmother always had we are here to make a living, not a killing, and that's always been our motto," Grohol said.

Whether it's the classic Jimmie Dog or something else on the menu, longtime customer Ray Gartland says for Jimmy's to be around this long, it's doing something right.

"Most places when they change it, they lose business, and he seems to understand that, so he keeps it as original as possible, but if he's here for 85 years, he's doing something right," Gartland said.

Jimmy Grohol looks to the future of Jimmy's Quick Lunch the same way his grandparents and parents did, focusing on the things that have been working up to this point.