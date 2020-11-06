Jim Gaffigan to perform in arena parking lot

Jim Gaffigan: Drive-Thru Comic comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township July 18.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — You may be familiar with actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan and you're probably used to seeing him perform on a dark stage inside a theater. Come next month, his theater is going to look a lot different at the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun Arena on July 18.

"Jim Gaffigan coming here to Wilkes-Barre Township. He will be here live in-person, in our parking lot performing on a 40-foot by 40-foot stage with lights and a bunch of LED HD screens to help with the viewing, and you know we're excited about it," explained Mohegan Sun Arena general manager Will Beekman. "It's the next best thing to being inside, which we can't do right now."

The general manager tells Newswatch 16 the stage will be outside the east gate and tickets are going to be sold general admission-style on the three-tier basis.

Vehicles are going to be separated by type. Trucks and SUVs are going to be on the flatter part of the parking lot and sedans will be where there's more of a grade.

"We're also being careful with how we park the cars. We're going to be staggering them every other spot so there's not a car right in front of you," added Beekman.

Workers say this whole concept is all new to them and will require a lot of planning. Newswatch 16 was there when workers were using tools to try and map it all out. While it's a lot of work, management says it's worth it since the season of entertainment was washed away by COVID-19.

"Venues like ours were among the first to shut down when this hit, and we're going to be among the last to reopen so we're in a pretty tough spot and we're just trying to be creative in the meantime," said Beekman.