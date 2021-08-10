Jewelry stolen from Wyoming Valley Mall

Someone took hundreds of rings and other items earlier this week.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of pieces of jewelry were swiped in a burglary in Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre Township police say someone took about 400 pieces of jewelry from a kiosk at the Wyoming Valley Mall earlier this week.

The stolen pieces include watches, gold and silver rings, necklaces, and earrings.

Police say they have several suspects in the burglary in Luzerne County.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Det. Robert Capparell at 570-606-4791, text: 570-760-0215 or email: capparell@twp.Wilkes-Barre.pa.us