Jehovah's Witnesses convention returns to Luzerne County

Across the world, thousands of gatherings are being held this weekend for a religious convention, and one of them is taking place at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A long-standing religious tradition is back at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The seats at the arena are packed with people for the convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses. It's the first in-person gathering since 2019

"For the past three years, we've hosted our convention on our website, and although virtual was good to keep our families safe, now is the time to get back together again, so we're excited to be back in Wilkes-Barre," said Joshua Gilmour, Jehovah's Witnesses spokesperson.

"We love the hospitality, we love all of the features of the area, everyone is just so friendly, and we love being here," said Arthur Iannone, New York.

It's estimated to bring in $2 million to the local economy with hotel stays and dining out.

More than 4,000 people will be attending the convention each day through Sunday.

"Most will be coming from the northeast into Binghamton down into the Poconos and as far as Williamsport," said Gilmour.

"It's exciting, we missed being together, so any opportunity we have to reconnect and enjoy each other's company is a blessing," said Iannone.

This year's theme is 'Exercise Patience.' The gathering is open to anyone in the community interested in hearing their message, no matter their beliefs.

"Anyone that can benefit from the quality of patience can benefit from the program this weekend. Patience is something that is lacking in the world today, so by applying that quality, it can help improve relationships with others as well," said Gilmour.

For more information on this weekend's convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses, click here.