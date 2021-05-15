x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Luzerne County

Jeep lovers raise money for Candy's Place

The event raised money for the cancer resource and wellness center in Forty Fort.
Credit: WNEP

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Jeep enthusiasts enjoyed the sunshine on Saturday by participating in an event to raise money for cancer resource and wellness center, Candy's Place.

The organization provides services to cancer patients and their loved ones.

Blacktop Warriors Jeep Club organized the "Go Topless Day" ride, which started at Candy's Place in Forty Fort and wrapped up at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township.

RELATED: Drop the Top: Huge happening for Jeep lovers to help cancer patients in Luzerne County

Afterward, there were jeep judging contests, food, and raffle baskets in Luzerne County.

Related Articles