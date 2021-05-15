Jeep lovers raise money for Candy's Place

The event raised money for the cancer resource and wellness center in Forty Fort.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Jeep enthusiasts enjoyed the sunshine on Saturday by participating in an event to raise money for cancer resource and wellness center, Candy's Place.

The organization provides services to cancer patients and their loved ones.

Blacktop Warriors Jeep Club organized the "Go Topless Day" ride, which started at Candy's Place in Forty Fort and wrapped up at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township.