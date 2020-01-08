Jeep lovers come together for blood drive

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was an unlikely combo in part of Luzerne County Saturday.
Showing off Jeeps and saving lives.
The Miller Keystone Blood Center teamed up with 570 Jeeps, a nonprofit club.
The Jeep show and blood drive took place at the center in Pittston Township which just opened this past winter.
Attendees were asked to donate blood.
"We weren't sure what to expect again because we are new to the community, but again they are embracing us and welcoming us. We have a goal to hit about 25 units of blood today, I think we just might do that, the weather is on our side people are starting to come out, it's a little early. I am anticipating the parking lot will be filled. But for every unit we collect that will save three lives in Northeastern PA," said Kathy Rowinski of the Miller-Keystone Blood Center.
There were about 50 Jeeps at the event in Luzerne County.