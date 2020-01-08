Jeep lovers come together for blood drive

"We weren't sure what to expect again because we are new to the community, but again they are embracing us and welcoming us. We have a goal to hit about 25 units of blood today, I think we just might do that, the weather is on our side people are starting to come out, it's a little early. I am anticipating the parking lot will be filled. But for every unit we collect that will save three lives in Northeastern PA," said Kathy Rowinski of the Miller-Keystone Blood Center.