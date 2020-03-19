JCC trys to stick with routines by hosting exercise classes on Facebook live

A few places that normally offer group exercise classes are now transitioning to online or virtual options.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Doreen is a group fitness instructor at the Jewish Community Center in Kingston, who, instead of hosting senior citizens for chair yoga inside, is alone on Facebook live.

Newswatch 16 sat down with two directors at the JCC. Besides Doreen, they're some of the only ones allowed inside the building.

"We are still here as directors, so we're really trying to see what we can do for our members remotely," said athletic director Keven Harcarik.

Especially the seniors who look to classes as part of their daily routine.

"This is going to be very hard for them, for them to be at home and not have that socialization," added senior resource director Sharon Marylewicz.

"We want them to feel comfortable whether they could go online. Unfortunately, they can't be here, but we want to still have that structure that they could always focus in on fitness," added Harcarik.

The instructor told staff at the JCC she felt a little uneasy teaching to an empty room but was happy to see hundreds of people tune in online.

"So far, we have 304 views and we want to continue our classes as the weeks go on. Hopefully, we don't go past March 27th. But if we do, we're working hard on a decision and what we could do," said Harcarik

"Someone said, well they could look up any exercise class. That's true, but I think it's also nice for them to see a familiar face," added Marylewicz.

Plus, the members can connect with one another in the comments. But the JCC doesn't want to stop the online outreach at fitness classes.

"We have a healthy eating program that we host once a month so I've already reached out to our dietitian so she can send me links that they can go on to make healthy meals. Once again, it's just to keep everyone connected through this whole crazy time that we're going through right now.," explained Marylewicz.