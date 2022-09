Andrew Carter was sentenced Tuesday in Luzenre County court.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre man will spend time behind bars for beating his 4-week-old baby.

Andrew Carter was sentenced Tuesday to five to ten years in prison.

Police say Andrew Carter caused multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds to his son.

Those injuries were discovered in 2020 when the mother took the baby to the hospital for a fever.

Carter previously pleaded guilty to assault and child endangerment charges in Luzerne County.