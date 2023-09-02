Restaurant collecting items for Turkey

The owner of the restaurants says any little bit will help.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The devastation from this week's earthquake in Turkey has spurred folks into action here at home.

Istanbul Grill locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dallas are collecting items to send to earthquake victims in Turkey.

Thousands were killed in the quake.

Donations can be dropped off at both Istanbul Grill locations until the end of the month.

