Irem Shrine Circus back at Kingston Armory

Back for its 71st season after a two-year hiatus.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's been a while since the Irem Shrine Circus was in town.

"We are back. And it's been a long wait," said John Richards, General Chairman of the Irem Shrine Circus. "But we are finally finishing what we started in 2020. And we're back bigger and better."

The Irem Shrine Circus is a fundraiser for the local chapter of the Irem Uniformed Units, which uses those funds to host events and performances to raise money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Organizers, performers, and guests missed it while it was shut down and are happy it's back at the Kingston Armory in Wilkes-Barre.

"You know, the Shriners look forward to this every year, and it's our way of giving back to the community," said Richards. "We know the community loves this circus. They've always supported us and we're doing our best to make sure that it's what they remember. They can bring the next generation."

"Just trying to create that, that that smile that we're used to now that we're back in action and being able to be in a place that has such a rich history of bringing families together. There's nothing that can take the place of it," said Bello Nock daredevil performer.

"It's one of the very few things that are around this area to do when it's cold out," said Krista Bonavina, Wilkes-Barre. "So yeah, it was with kids. Yes, because everything unfortunately shut down with COVID. So it's good to be back."

All 2020 tickets will be honored at this event. Newswatch 16 found many who hung on to their tickets for two years.

"My mother-in-law's boyfriend had 'em, I think he kept them on the fridge. I don't know they were a little wrinkly. So I don't know where they were kept," said Bonavina.

Families tell Newswatch 16 that this event is not only affordable, but it also has something for everyone.

"I like the clowns," said Denise Kroll, Laflin. "They do like clowns but they're excited for the animals. They like the animals," she said about her children.