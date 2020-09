The 300 block of North Street was blocked off by police tape.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Police spent the morning conducting an investigation in Luzerne County.

Investigators were seen looking around the area and inside a nearby home.

A state police forensics team was also on hand.

An officer in West Hazleton said that he cannot comment on the investigation at this time.