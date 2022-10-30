Deadly plane crash investigation continues in Luzerne County

The National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation of what caused Saturday's plane crash that killed two people.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators spent the day circling what remains of the single-engine plane that crashed on Doran's farm in Hanover Township.

“While we're here, we're going to be collecting the wreckage and documenting the wreckage today and then recovering it to Delaware where we will do a fuller investigation and layout,” said Lynn Spencer, NTSB Air Safety Investigator

Police tape surrounds the area where the amateur-built aircraft went down Saturday afternoon, killing both occupants.

“Preliminary information that we have is from witnesses indicating that the pilot of the aircraft departed the aircraft and impacted the tail of the airplane before the final impact,” Spencer added.

The NTSB reports the plane took off from the Wyoming Valley Airport and crashed only three minutes into its flight.

“We're looking at the man, the machine, and the environment. And by that, I mean the pilots, the ratings, their certificates, their health, their fitness for flight, the aircraft performance, engineering, functionality,” said Spencer.

And the NTSB is calling on residents to help with the investigation.

“In this area, we have a relatively large debris field. So I would ask the public to be on the lookout for any pieces of aircraft wreckage that they may find and to notify the Hanover Township Police Department if they locate anything,” explained Spencer.

The National Transportation Safety Board plans to finish its work at the scene by Monday but asks that anyone who witnessed the accident or has video to contact them to help with the investigation.

You can email evidence to witness@ntsb.gov or call their 24-hour Response Operations Center (ROC) at 844-373-9922.