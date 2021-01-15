Investigation concluded in Luzerne County ballot case

The investigation into nine ballots discarded by a former temporary employee has concluded with no criminal charges.

On Jan. 15, acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler announced the investigation into nine discarded ballots in Luzerne County has concluded.

"After a thorough investigation conducted by the FBI and prosecutors from my office, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove criminal intent on the part of the person who discarded the ballots. Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed and the matter is closed," said Brandler.

The investigation began from a request by the Luzerne County District Attorney's office after they learned nine completed ballots were received then discarded by a former temporary employee.

The investigation revealed the nine military ballots were discarded and then retrieved from a dumpster.