A part of Interstate 80 west is down to one lane between the Mountain Top/Hazleton and White Haven/Freeland exits after a crash early Friday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with 511 say the crash happened around 4:30 Friday morning between the Mountain Top/Hazleton and White Haven/Freeland exits.

Interstate 80 west is down to one lane.

State police have not said if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash in Luzerne County.