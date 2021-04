A part of Interstate 80 west was down to one lane between the Mountain Top/Hazleton and White Haven/Freeland exits after a crash early Friday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with 511 say the crash happened around 4:30 Friday morning between the Mountain Top/Hazleton and White Haven/Freeland exits.

Interstate 80 west was down to one lane.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There's no word was caused the crash.

It took crews several hours to clear away the wreck here in Luzerne County.