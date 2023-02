At least one person is dead after a crash early Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A part of Interstate 81 was shut down after a deadly crash in Luzerne County.

First responders were called to Interstate 81 north near the Nuangola exit (159) around 4 Thursday morning for reports of a pedestrian hit.

The coroner is on scene.

Police are not saying much at this time.

Interstate 81 north reopened around 8 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.