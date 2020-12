The wreck happened near the West Hazleton exit Wednesday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE:

According to the Luzerne County coroner, one person is confirmed deceased.

Original Story:

Interstate 81 southbound near the West Hazleton exit (145) is shut down because of a crash involving several vehicles.

Both southbound lanes are closed, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

PennDOT hopes to reopen the highway by 5 p.m.

Check real-time traffic conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.