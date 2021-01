The multi-vehicle wreck happened near the West Hazleton/Route 93 exit Wednesday morning.

A multi-vehicle crash closed a section of highway in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed near the West Hazleton/Route 93 exit (145) after several vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

I-81 in the area may be shut down for several hours.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck.