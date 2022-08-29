Overdose awareness in Wilkes-Barre

August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and an event in Wilkes-Barre was helping people recognize the day.

The overdose awareness event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre featured a walk, different speakers, and information tables.

It was also a place for people to remember lost loved ones.

Miss Pennsylvania attended the event to share her story of how addiction has impacted her life.

Organizers say just listening to those battling addiction can help.

"We try to meet them where they're at in their using, we try to keep them alive, because theres a lot of people who struggle and aren't ready for treatment, we try to talk to them and don't force them to go into treatment," said Pam Keefe, the Director of Michaelene's Mission.