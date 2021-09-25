International Girls in Aviation Day

Organizers hope to inspire girls in the community to pursue their passion for flying, learning and teach them about the possibilities within the world of aviation.

"We're so excited to get to share our passion for aviation with these young girls in our area. It's the first time I think that the ladies in our area have really seen an activity and day camp like this. So we're just excited to hopefully ignite a spark and then hopefully get them back to the airport someday," said Molly Van Scoy, President of NEPA Chapter of Women in Aviation.