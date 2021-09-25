LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For young women in Luzerne County, the sky was the limit Saturday.
Saturday was International Girls in Aviation Day.
A local chapter of the organization hosted an event just for the girls to celebrate at Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.
Organizers hope to inspire girls in the community to pursue their passion for flying, learning and teach them about the possibilities within the world of aviation.
"We're so excited to get to share our passion for aviation with these young girls in our area. It's the first time I think that the ladies in our area have really seen an activity and day camp like this. So we're just excited to hopefully ignite a spark and then hopefully get them back to the airport someday," said Molly Van Scoy, President of NEPA Chapter of Women in Aviation.
The event included static aircraft displays, STEM activities, and seminars for the future pilots in Luzerne County.