He was found dead on January 28.

An inmate's death at SCI Dallas in January has been ruled a homicide.

According to the coroner, Edgar Gearhart, 24, died from a "sharp force injury" to the chest on January 28.

Gearhart was 19-years-old when he stabbed his mother and killed her boyfriend in Sunbury in 2015.

In 2016, he pleaded no contest to third-degree murder charges and was sentenced to between 10 and 20 years in prison.