Industrial parks still a concern for health officials

Luzerne County is fifth in cases of COVID-19 across the state. Officials tell us that's largely because of an outbreak in Hazleton.

Early on in this crisis, the Hazleton area was pinpointed as a hot spot for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, local leaders began to take serious action to help stop the spread by more aggressive community messaging, implemented curfews, and an enforcement team to make sure businesses complied with CDC guidelines for social distancing

"The curfews have been working, the stay-at-home order, people want to comply, people are aware of it in both Spanish and English, it's just that if you're mandated to go to work in one of these large industries, you're violating that stay-at-home order, so it's not," said State Rep. Tarah Toohil, (R) 116 District.

Rep. Toohil says most companies at the industrial park are complying. For , it is a constant battle.

"We had to inform them locally. a lot of them were not educated about CDC guidelines, so we're about a month behind with a lot of those."

Toohil says she's meeting with corporate leaders regularly, urging them to close temporarily, continue to pay their workers and pause during a critical time.

She also wants stricter reporting standards.

"There's no mandated reporting for industrial sites and plants, if you have 50 workers that test positive, if you have 200 workers that test positive. There's no mandatory reporting with the Department of Health and that's very concerning, so these workers have no idea what they're walking into and it really depends on corporate, how they are running things."